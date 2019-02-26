R. Kelly eats at McDonald's after leaving jail

R. Kelly left jail on Monday night and went straight to a McDonald’s — where he was reportedly greeted by several fans, including women and children, who took selfies and blared his music.

Photos posted on Twitter by local reporters show the embattled R&B star ordering at the counter and scarfing down French fries while his supporters wait outside.

Sources told TMZ that Kelly ordered a quarter-pounder meal with a soda and some coffee. He also asked for BBQ sauce on the side.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, several women sat on the hood of a car that was parked next to Kelly’s van — snapping pictures and dancing — after the singer exited the Mickey D’s.

Kelly had been locked up all weekend at the Cook County Jail on sex abuse charges after turning himself in Friday.

“R. Kelly’s first stop after getting out of jail is the McDonald’s in River North,” tweeted Sun-Times reporter Nader Issa. “Fans are playing his music in the parking lot.”

The Golden Arches in River North is considered a tourist attraction and was once dubbed Chicago’s “Rock ‘n’ Roll McDonald’s” on account of its musical theme.

Social media users say it’s a popular spot for teens and underage kids to hang out — and Kelly was apparently known to visit regularly over the years.

“R Kelly bails out of Cook County Jail and the first place he goes too is the Rock & Roll Mc Donald’s @McDonalds … the irony,” wrote one Twitter user.

“When I was little I used do karaoke at that rock & roll McDonald’s on 30 and he came SEVERAL times,” another person alleged in a tweet from January. “My dad stopped letting me go bc he thought r Kelly was truly gonna snatch me eventually.”

Kelly, 52, is facing felony aggravated sex abuse charges for allegedly assaulting four victims, three of whom were underage. He entered a not guilty plea on Monday and was released on bond.

This story was originally published by the New York Post.