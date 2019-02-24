McDonald’s customer flies into rage over apple pie not being ready, gets arrested

A Georgia McDonald’s customer was arrested for disorderly conduct last week after she flew into a rage over her apple pie not being ready soon enough.

MCDONALD’S CUSTOMER TRIES TO PAY FOR MEAL WITH POTATO CHIP PACKAGE, SOCK

Ana Luisa Guity-Baltazar went to the Covington, Ga., McDonald’s location for the sweet treat. When she ordered, she was reportedly told there would be a five-minute wait before the pie would be ready.

According to Fox5 Atlanta, the woman expected to receive the snack for free, because of the wait. When employees informed her she would still have to pay, she became aggressive.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

"Starts screaming and using profanity at the employee, aggressively walking toward her, punching her fist into her hand," said Covington Police Officer Justin Stott, Fox5 reported.

The police were called to the fast food location and arrested the customer for disorderly conduct – a reported $837 citation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"A dollar and six for an apple pie versus an 837 dollar disorderly conduct citation. Her car was towed too so you can stack a tow charge on top of that," said Officer Stott, Fox5 reported.

No one was injured during the incident. It was not reported whether or not the woman paid the fine.