R. Kelly posts bail, to be released imminently in child sex abuse case, official says

R. Kelly posted bail on Monday afternoon and will be released from jail in Chicago imminently, officials said.

The 52-year-old R&B singer was booked at the Cook County jail on Saturday and was unable to come up with $100,000 bail to be released.

A bond court judge on Saturday set bail at $1 million, requiring the Grammy Award-winning singer to pay 10 percent. Among the conditions of release is that Kelly have no contact with females younger than 18.

During a hearing earlier Monday, Kelly's lawyer pleaded not guilty on his behalf to all 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse that he faces. Prosecutors allege that he sexually abused four women, including three who were minors at the time. Kelly has denied the allegations.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.