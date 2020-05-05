'Top Chef' approved: Tom Colicchio's recipe for salmon and asparagus with yogurt chutney

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Eating great while quarantining at home doesn’t have to be difficult, celebrity chef Tom Colicchio says.

Home chefs hungry to switch up their typical dinner routine should look no further than this recipe for yogurt chutney with salmon and asparagus, straight from the “Top Chef” judge and host himself.

“What’s interesting is, years ago, I stopped cooking with cream, for no reason,” Colicchio told Fox News in a recent interview. “There was actually a little bit more of a trend, chefs stopped using creams so much, less butter and things like that, but you still crave that richness.

“I find that yogurt really does that, it gives the feel of cream without having to use as much fat, but yogurt also provides another sort of dimension, that sort of tang, that bit of acid you’re looking for in a dish, too,” he explained.

Intrigued? Without further ado, we present Tom Colicchio's 30-minute salmon recipe for two:

Salmon and Asparagus with Yogurt Chutney

Ingredients:

Salmon and marinade:

2 salmon filets (4 to 6 ounces)

1 cup plain low-fat yogurt (Colicchio uses Two Good Greek yogurt)

1 lime, juiced

1 teaspoon mustard seed

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground coriander

Yogurt chutney:

2 tablespoons coconut oil

1 bunch of asparagus, chopped

1 bunch scallion, white and light greens only, chopped

2 leeks, trimmed and whites chopped

1 teaspoon mustard seeds

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon coriander seeds

¾ cup plain low-fat yogurt

4 tablespoons olive oil

1 chili pepper, chopped (optional)

Instructions: