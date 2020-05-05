'Top Chef' approved: Tom Colicchio's recipe for salmon and asparagus with yogurt chutney
Eating great while quarantining at home doesn’t have to be difficult, celebrity chef Tom Colicchio says.
Home chefs hungry to switch up their typical dinner routine should look no further than this recipe for yogurt chutney with salmon and asparagus, straight from the “Top Chef” judge and host himself.
“What’s interesting is, years ago, I stopped cooking with cream, for no reason,” Colicchio told Fox News in a recent interview. “There was actually a little bit more of a trend, chefs stopped using creams so much, less butter and things like that, but you still crave that richness.
“I find that yogurt really does that, it gives the feel of cream without having to use as much fat, but yogurt also provides another sort of dimension, that sort of tang, that bit of acid you’re looking for in a dish, too,” he explained.
Intrigued? Without further ado, we present Tom Colicchio's 30-minute salmon recipe for two:
Salmon and Asparagus with Yogurt Chutney
Ingredients:
Salmon and marinade:
- 2 salmon filets (4 to 6 ounces)
- 1 cup plain low-fat yogurt (Colicchio uses Two Good Greek yogurt)
- 1 lime, juiced
- 1 teaspoon mustard seed
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon ground coriander
Yogurt chutney:
- 2 tablespoons coconut oil
- 1 bunch of asparagus, chopped
- 1 bunch scallion, white and light greens only, chopped
- 2 leeks, trimmed and whites chopped
- 1 teaspoon mustard seeds
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon coriander seeds
- ¾ cup plain low-fat yogurt
- 4 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 chili pepper, chopped (optional)
Instructions:
- To prepare marinade, whisk yogurt, lime juice and spices in shallow bowl. Add salmon and coat entire fish. Allow to marinate for 1 or 2 hours in the refrigerator.
- Heat medium sauté pan and melt 1 teaspoon of coconut oil. Add mustard seeds, cumin and coriander seeds, heating until the mix starts to pop. Lower heat.
- Mix scallions, leeks and chili into the pan, adding more coconut oil as needed. Cook until vegetables are soft.
- Pour one cup of water into sauté pan and bring to simmer, allowing pan to simmer for five minutes.
- Remove pan from heat, adding ¾ cup of plain Greek yogurt. Mix in with vegetables, then season with salt and pepper, removing pan from heat.
- In a second medium-sized sauté pan, heat two tablespoons of olive oil, adding asparagus and sautéing until heated through (about 5 to 8 minutes.) Move cooked asparagus from hot pan into a bowl.
- Heat another two tablespoons of olive oil in sauté pan over medium heat. Remove salmon from marinade, then sear salmon filet, cooking about three minutes per side or until done.
- To serve, pour chutney into a bowl or shallow plate, topping with seared salmon filet and asparagus. Season with salt and pepper to taste.