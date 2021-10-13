Pumpkin spice coconut bark is an easy fall dessert: Try the recipe

If you’re trying to find a new way to enjoy pumpkin spice season, look no further than this recipe.

The "Pumpkin Spice Coconut Bark" from Southern food blog Quiche My Grits is an easy, delicious treat to make this fall.

According to blog creator Debi Morgan, the bark only takes about 20 minutes to make and can be stored in an air-tight container kept in a cool, dry place for up to one week.

Morgan also says in her blog post that the bark can be made with different spices, fruits, nuts and crushed candy to make it more your own.

"If you’re a pumpkin spice lover, this candy will make your day," Morgan writes about her recipe.

To try it yourself, here’s the "Pumpkin Spice Coconut Bark" recipe from Quiche My Grits.

Ingredients

1 bag (11 ounces) white chocolate chips

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1 cup coconut flakes (reserve half for topping)

½ cup almonds, sliced

pumpkin pie spice for dusting

Instructions

1. Microwave white chocolate chips in a glass dish at 30 second intervals until creamy. (It usually takes a total of 2 to 3 minutes to melt all the chips depending on your microwave.)

2. Stir after each 30 seconds until chips are completely melted.Be careful that it doesn't get too hot and burn!

3. Mix well with spoon, then add pumpkin pie spice. Stir.

4. Stir in ½ of the coconut flakes and reserve the other half for topping.

5. Spread the warm candy mixture onto a sheet pan lined with parchment paper until it is ¼ inch thick.

6. While candy is still warm, sprinkle the rest of the coconut on top and sprinkle with almonds.

7. Press coconut and almonds into the candy with the back of a large spoon.

8. Dust the candy with more pumpkin spice.

9. Allow candy to cool for at least 10 minutes.

10. Break candy apart in pieces. Store in an airtight container in a cool location, but do not keep in the refrigerator.

