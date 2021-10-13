Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

RECIPES
Published

Pumpkin spice coconut bark is an easy fall dessert: Try the recipe

Debi Morgan, from food blog Quiche My Grits, shared her ‘Pumpkin Spice Coconut Bark’ recipe with Fox News

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

If you’re trying to find a new way to enjoy pumpkin spice season, look no further than this recipe. 

The "Pumpkin Spice Coconut Bark" from Southern food blog Quiche My Grits is an easy, delicious treat to make this fall. 

According to blog creator Debi Morgan, the bark only takes about 20 minutes to make and can be stored in an air-tight container kept in a cool, dry place for up to one week. 

NUTELLA CHEESECAKE BROWNIES ARE A ‘DANGEROUSLY’ DELICIOUS FALL DESSERT: TRY THE RECIPE

If you’re trying to find a new way to enjoy pumpkin spice season, look no further than the "Pumpkin Spice Coconut Bark" from food blog Quiche My Grits. 

If you’re trying to find a new way to enjoy pumpkin spice season, look no further than the "Pumpkin Spice Coconut Bark" from food blog Quiche My Grits.  (Courtesy of Quiche My Grits)

Morgan also says in her blog post that the bark can be made with different spices, fruits, nuts and crushed candy to make it more your own. 

"If you’re a pumpkin spice lover, this candy will make your day," Morgan writes about her recipe

To try it yourself, here’s the "Pumpkin Spice Coconut Bark" recipe from Quiche My Grits.

FRIED APPLE CRISP FOR FALL: TRY THE RECIPE

Ingredients

1 bag (11 ounces) white chocolate chips

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1 cup coconut flakes (reserve half for topping)

½ cup almonds, sliced

pumpkin pie spice for dusting

According to blog creator Debi Morgan, the bark only takes about 20 minutes to make and can be stored in an air-tight container for up to one week. 

According to blog creator Debi Morgan, the bark only takes about 20 minutes to make and can be stored in an air-tight container for up to one week.  (Courtesy of Quiche My Grits)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Instructions

1. Microwave white chocolate chips in a glass dish at 30 second intervals until creamy.  (It usually takes a total of 2 to 3 minutes to melt all the chips depending on your microwave.)

2. Stir after each 30 seconds until chips are completely melted.Be careful that it doesn't get too hot and burn!

3. Mix well with spoon, then add pumpkin pie spice. Stir.

4. Stir in ½ of the coconut flakes and reserve the other half for topping.

5. Spread the warm candy mixture onto a sheet pan lined with parchment paper until it is ¼ inch thick.

6. While candy is still warm, sprinkle the rest of the coconut on top and sprinkle with almonds.

7. Press coconut and almonds into the candy with the back of a large spoon.

8. Dust the candy with more pumpkin spice.

9. Allow candy to cool for at least 10 minutes.

10. Break candy apart in pieces. Store in an airtight container in a cool location, but do not keep in the refrigerator.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Ann Schmidt is a Lifestyle reporter for Fox News.