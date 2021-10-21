Pumpkin spice champagne sangria for your next fall happy hour
This drink is less than 100 calories per serving
It’s time to add some fall flavors to your happy hour routine.
This pumpkin spice sangria made with champagne is tasty and is less than 100 calories per serving.
Get the full recipe below.
Pumpkin Spice Champagne Sangria by Alex Tenney, Skinny Mixes Mixologist
Serves 10
Prep time: 5 minutes
Ingredients:
1 apple
1 pear
1 bottle of champagne
10 tbsp Pumpkin Spice Skinny Syrup or syrup flavor of choice
Directions:
Cut the apple and pear and put them into a glass or pitcher
Pour champagne and the Pumpkin Spice Skinny Syrup or syrup of choice in the glass or pitcher.
Let the fruit soak overnight or enjoy right away. Garnish with cinnamon sticks and/or star anise if desired.