DRINKS
Published

Pumpkin spice champagne sangria for your next fall happy hour

This drink is less than 100 calories per serving

By Perri Ormont Blumberg | Fox News
It’s time to add some fall flavors to your happy hour routine. 

This pumpkin spice sangria made with champagne is tasty and is less than 100 calories per serving.

Get the full recipe below.

The secret ingredient for this pumpkin spice sangria made with champagne is Skinny Mixes Pumpkin Spice Skinny Syrup. (Amanda Kohl)

Pumpkin Spice Champagne Sangria by Alex Tenney, Skinny Mixes Mixologist

Serves 10

Prep time: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

1 apple

1 pear 

1 bottle of champagne

10 tbsp Pumpkin Spice Skinny Syrup or syrup flavor of choice 

Directions:

Cut the apple and pear and put them into a glass or pitcher 

Pour champagne and the Pumpkin Spice Skinny Syrup or syrup of choice in the glass or pitcher.

Let the fruit soak overnight or enjoy right away. Garnish with cinnamon sticks and/or star anise if desired. 

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing Lifestyle Reporter for Fox News.