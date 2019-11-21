Twitter rewrites history with hilarious pop culture meme 'gonna tell my kids'

Twitter users are hilariously rewriting the history books with the Internet’s latest trending topic, “Gonna tell my kids.”

The funny meme works sort of like a white lie parents tell their kids -- but it involves taking a historic or popular figure and replacing the person with a random image of a pop star or cultural event.

Part of the magic is to pick the perfect doppelganger or image that best captures the desired feeling.

One viral tweet, for example, showed a frog sitting on top of a toy horse with a cowboy hat Photoshopped on its head. The caption read: “im gonna tell my kids this was lil nas x.”

Another photo of singer Lana Del Rey and rapper A$AP Rocky was paired with the tweet “gonna tell my kids this was jfk and Jacqueline Kennedy.”

One of the funnier posts was a video of Cardi B. “Gonna tell my kids this was Audrey Hepburn,” one Twitter user posted.

“I’m gonna tell my kids this is the royal family,” one person tweeted with an image of the Lindsay Lohan-led cast of “The Parent Trap.”

Of course, there were some pretty great political tweets. On one, next to an image of Betty White, a Twitter user wrote, “Gonna tell my kids this was Joe Biden.”

In another post of an image of Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie in a top hat, one person said vowed to tell their future kids it was actually Abraham Lincoln.

For the win, another meme genius reimagined the infamous cast of MTV’s “Jersey Shore.”

“I’m gonna tell my kids these were the Found Fathers the day they signed the Declaration of Independence.”

One can only hope such funny misinformation doesn't actually catch on with future generations.