Burger King dipping sauces affected by global horseradish shortage

Things are going to get less zesty at Burger King.

A global shortage of horseradish could result in a scarcity of a dipping sauce at the fast-food chain. While not all of the sauces are affected, the popular "zesty sauce" could become harder to find.

In late October, the world’s largest grower and processor of horseradish announced that there would be a shortage of the spicy root vegetable due to “unusually harsh weather in spring and fall 2019,” Yahoo Lifestyle reports.

Horseradish is a key ingredient in Burger King’s zesty sauce.

In a statement obtained by Fox News, a spokesperson for Burger King said, “The global shortage of horseradish has affected some of our supply of zesty sauce. We are working quickly with our suppliers to maintain continuity and keep offering our guests the zesty experience they love.”

In a statement obtained by Yahoo Lifestyle, Eric Rygg, President of Silver Spring Foods explained, “2019 was a double-whammy for U.S. horseradish in terms of the weather. While we've planted more horseradish than ever before, we've been unable to harvest it all on time due to the huge snowmelt, a wet fall and an early frost. And we are hearing the same from other horseradish farmers in the US, Canada and Europe.”

Rygg also spoke to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel about the situation, saying, “We are concerned that we will not be able to make it through. The biggest question for us is how long will the root supply for us last. We just don't know… The shortages would probably come in the February, March time frame.”