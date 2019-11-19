Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fast Food
Published

Taco Bell to add Crispy Tortilla Chicken strips to menu amid Popeyes' Chicken Sandwich popularity

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 20Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 20

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 20 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Move over Popeyes, there’s a new fried chicken offering in town, and it’s from Taco Bell.

SALVATION ARMY 'SADDENED' BY CHICK-FIL-A'S DECISION TO END DONATIONS

The megachain known for tacos and burritos – and, recently, for pureed chicken taquitos – has announced its latest out-of-the-box culinary innovation: the chicken strip.

The megachain known for tacos and burritos – and, recently, for pureed chicken taquitos – has announced its latest culinary innovation: the chicken strip.

The megachain known for tacos and burritos – and, recently, for pureed chicken taquitos – has announced its latest culinary innovation: the chicken strip. (Taco Bell)

The new Crispy Tortilla Chicken menu item, which the brand describes as “the ultimate Taco Bell twist” on a classic, features all-white-meat chicken dunked in a jalapeno buttermilk marinade before being breaded with a “crunchy tortilla chip coating.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The strips are then served with the chain’s “new signature dipping sauce” — the flavor of which was not immediately shared in a press release, but appears to be an orangey sauce akin to nacho cheese. (A similar sauce was provided with the chain's Naked Chicken Chips – a.k.a chicken nuggets – upon that item's debut.)

The new Crispy Tortilla Chicken menu item, which the brand describes as “the ultimate Taco Bell twist” on a classic, features all-white meat chicken dunked in a jalapeno buttermilk marinade before being breaded with a “crunchy tortilla chip coating.” It is available in strips, or as the filling in a soft taco.

The new Crispy Tortilla Chicken menu item, which the brand describes as “the ultimate Taco Bell twist” on a classic, features all-white meat chicken dunked in a jalapeno buttermilk marinade before being breaded with a “crunchy tortilla chip coating.” It is available in strips, or as the filling in a soft taco. (Taco Bell)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

For those who want to stay true to Taco Bell’s Mexican food-inspired legacy – and did not aimlessly wander into the Taco Bell thinking it was a Burger King – the chain is also offering a more on-brand soft taco that will utilize the breaded chicken tenders as the filling.

The Crispy Tortilla Chicken comes amid the current "chicken wars," which were arguably kicked off after Popeyes' new Chicken Sandwich exploded in popularity. Taco Bell isn't taking their entry into the "war" lightly either, as the brand's Test Kitchen reportedly experimented with 100 iterations of the deep-fried chicken strip “before landing on the perfect recipe” for its launch, per the press release.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The “unexpected innovation” from the brand, which is known for other “unexpected innovations” like Nacho Fries and the Triplelupa, will begin testing in Houston, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, before rolling out to chicken-strip connoisseurs nationwide in 2020.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.