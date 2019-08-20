Police remind hard seltzer drinkers that 'laws still do apply!'

It might seem obvious, but a Wisconsin police department felt the need to remind citizens that laws still apply when you’re drinking, even if it’s White Claw Hard Seltzer.

In response to a popular social media term, the Kenosha Police Department in Wisconsin took to Facebook to remind citizens about the truth. While some people like to say “ain’t no laws when you’re drinking claws,” the Kenosha Police Department disagrees.

The police department took to Facebook to share a message with their followers: “Recently we have heard the saying going around ‘Ain’t no laws when you’re drinking Claws.’ We are here to remind you that even when you’re drinking White Claws, laws still do apply! Remember to drink responsibly and never drink and drive!”

PBR, NATURAL LIGHT, FOUR LOKO RELEASE TRENDY HARD SELTZERS, A MILLENNIAL FAVORITE

The Kenosha Police Department has a history of using viral trends to gently remind people to follow the law. The department has recently used images featuring Yoda and Joey from “Friends” to remind people to lock their doors at night.

The phrase “ain’t no laws when you’re drinking Claws” reportedly originated on Youtube, in a video by comedian Trevor Wallace. In the video, he jokingly drank the hard seltzer drink and yelled out the now-famous phrase. It became so popular among his fans that he briefly attempted to sell T-shirts (before White Claw apparently stepped in and asked him to stop).

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hard seltzer drinks have seen a recent increase in popularity. PBR, Natural Light and Four Loko have all announced that they’ll be joining the trend with their lines of hard seltzer.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Of course, people will still have to follow the law while drinking any of those brands, as well.