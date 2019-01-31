Pepsi attempts a 'Cola Truce' with Coca-Cola ahead of Super Bowl LIII

In the middle of the chaos that is Super Bowl week, Pepsi is attempting to lighten the mood.

Pepsi erected a life-size statue of its founder Caleb Bradham and placed it so it appeared to be clinking glasses with Coca-Cola founder John Pemberton, whose own statue stands outside the World of Coca-Cola museum in downtown Atlanta. The museum is also near where Super Bowl pre-game festivities are set to take place.

“Hey @CocaCola thanks for being such gracious hosts for #SBLIII this week,” Pepsi tweeted. “We agree #TogetherIsBeautiful so we’d like to get our founders together for a celebratory cheers to declare a temporary #ColaTruce for the day. See you at @WorldofCocaCola soon!”

The Atlanta-based cola company wasn't given advance notice of the stunt, but a Coke spokeswoman told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution it would welcome Pepsi “with a Coke and a smile.”

After the statue of Bradham was removed, Pepsi followed up and used Coke's own #TogetherIsBeautiful slogan against the company.

“Hey @CocaCola we swung by but it looks like you weren’t into having us over today… that doesn’t feel very #TogetherIsBeautiful,” Pepsi later tweeted. “Too bad since it seems like our founders thought it was a good idea when we came by to see you this morning.”

Pepsi is an official sponsor of this year's Super Bowl, being played in Atlanta on Sunday between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots. Downtown Atlanta is currently surrounded with billboards reading “Pepsi in Atlanta. How refreshing.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.