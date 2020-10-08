Pennsylvania server 'shocked' to receive note about mask in lieu of tip

She wasn’t expecting this kind of tip.

A server in Pennsylvania was surprised to receive a nasty note about face masks in lieu of a tip from a customer who came in for a few beers over the weekend.

Jamie Ledwith works at John Henry's Pub in Ardmore, an establishment that reminds customers to wear the mandatory PPE with a large sign near the entry that reads, “Stop here, put on your mask,” Fox 29 reports.

According to state guidance from Gov. Tom Wolf’s office amid the coronavirus pandemic, all employees and customers of restaurant and food service businesses must wear masks while entering, exiting or moving through the establishment. Face masks may be removed while seated.

However, Ledwith was caught off guard on Sunday when two maskless patrons strolled into the pub and brushed off her cue to cover up.

"When they came in, they walked through the bar without their mask on. So I asked them politely, 'If you're walking through the bar, or standing, just put your mask on until you're seated,'" she told WPVI-TV.

The customers later paid the $23.50 bill for the beers and left without issue, but the server couldn’t believe what she saw on their receipt. The unnamed patron who paid for the drinks had skipped the tip, and instead wrote “MASK” on the gratuity line.

"I was definitely taken aback. I wasn't mad. I was just like shocked,” Ledwith told Fox 29. “I was just like, why would you do that?"

Pub owner Kathy Kearny was also offended by the rude gesture and how her employee was treated.

"It was not about losing the tip. It had nothing to do with it,” Kearny said. “It was more about the disrespect of her just doing her job. She's following my rules. I'm following the governor's rule.”

Frustrated, Kearny posted the receipt to the pub’s Facebook page to call out the offenders.

“When your staff politely asks a customer to wear a mask until seated, this is how they are disrespected. Totally unacceptable. “YOU” should be ashamed of yourself!!” she exclaimed.

In the days since, the community has rallied around John Henry’s, with fans of the pub sharing support on social media. One kind customer even dropped off a card with a proper tip for Ledwith, who is the single mother of a young son.

"Their kids signed the card and they put a little money in there for me,” she said of the good deed. “That was very heartfelt and very touching to me."

As for her own take on the Sunday scene, Ledwith has happily moved on.

"It has been amazing, really amazing,” she told WPVI of the positive public response. “I also want to give people a pass. This guy was probably just having a bad day.

“And that's OK, we all are going to have bad days. It's been a long seven months.”