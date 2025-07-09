Expand / Collapse search
Pastrami queen unites deli lovers with 'meat ups' across America

Florida woman organizes 'meat ups' for Facebook group at delis nationwide

By Peter Burke Fox News
Published
'Ellen Loves Pastrami' Facebook group creator hosts 'meat ups' at delis Video

'Ellen Loves Pastrami' Facebook group creator hosts 'meat ups' at delis

A Florida woman who runs a popular Facebook page dedicated to pastrami lovers speaks to Fox News Digital from Las Vegas about the other food-themed groups she has assembled for "meat ups" at delis throughout the country.

A Florida-based woman operates a Facebook group with more than 2,000 members, organizing "meat ups" at delicatessens throughout the country — and shared her passion with Fox News Digital.

Ellen Fried's Facebook group, "Ellen Loves Pastrami," has a simple mission – to "find restaurants that still take the time to make their own pastrami." (See the video at the top of this article.) 

Fried, 66, grew up near Atlantic City, New Jersey, but now calls Delray Beach, Florida, home. She's hosted "meat ups" – as she calls them – throughout the country, from South Florida to Southern California.

After meeting David Sax, author of "Save the Deli: In Search of Perfect Pastrami, Crusty Rye and the Heart of Jewish Delicatessen," at a book signing, Fried decided to start her own group for deli lovers in 2009.

She also manages several other Facebook groups, including "Ellen Loves Burgers," "Ellen Loves BEEF Ribs, Brisket & Steaks" and "Fried Loves FRIED Chicken."

Ellen Fried poses for a photograph with a group attending her "meat up."

Ellen Fried, shown at far right, poses with attendees of her April 2025 "meat up" at Ben's Kosher Delicatessen in Boca Raton, Florida. (Ellen Fried)

"But the pastrami group is the one that seems to be the most popular and the most edgy group," Fried told Fox News Digital. 

"Everyone likes talking about their favorite pastrami and this place is not as good as it used to be and blah, blah, blah, you know? So that seems to touch the most nerves."

Other "meat ups" have been held in Philadelphia, Las Vegas and New York City, where Fried has built a "little contingent."

"Years back, when we were growing up, we didn't have to really think much about where we're going to get pastrami," Fried recalled. "We always had good pastrami at the local neighborhood delis, but now it's harder and harder to find."

Jeff Lanigan, 78, told Fox News Digital he met Fried in 2015 at Harold's New York Deli in Edison, New Jersey.

Ellen Fried poses for a photograph at a table of other pastrami lovers while holding a menu for Harold's New York Deli.

Fried, standing at far right, is shown with a group of other pastrami lovers during a 2020 "meat up" at Harold's New York Deli in Edison, New Jersey. (Ellen Fried)

Lanigan splits his time between New Jersey and South Florida and said he tries to attend as many of her "meat ups" as he's able. 

He and his wife attended Fried's most recent "meat up" in April at Ben's Kosher Delicatessen in Boca Raton, Florida.

"It's a social event and we just love it," Lanigan said.

So what's the allure of this specific deli meat?

"I do like corned beef, too, but I think pastrami has that extra spicing level and it is a good comfort food," Fried said. She added that it's "a lot easier" to find good burgers throughout the country.

A pastrami sandwich on rye bread is shown.

A pastrami sandwich on rye bread is shown during an April 2025 "meat up" at Ben's Kosher Delicatessen in Boca Raton, Florida. (Jeff Lanigan)

"It's more intriguing to find the pastrami."

Lanigan praised Fried for being "salt of the earth" and helping to preserve deli culture.

"She always manages to find the good in wherever she's at," he said.

It's a sentiment apparently shared by the greater group of deli meat lovers, especially when it comes to pastrami.

"Some people like it fatty. Some like it lean. Some people like it spicy," said Lanigan. "There's so many varying tastes for it, but everybody enjoys it."

"Everybody goes and enjoys it. This might not be my favorite today, but it's better than the alternative of nothing."

Peter Burke is a lifestyle editor with Fox News Digital. 