Olive Garden replaces noodles with "Zoodles"

Olive Garden is hoping that fans of Italian food that are trying to go “low carb” will say yes to the “zoodle.”

The restaurant recently unveiled their newest dish, Zoodles Primavera, a carb-free take on the Italian classic. Instead of traditional noodles, it uses 'zoodles,' which are made from zucchini and are “tossed in a light basil cream sauce with broccoli, carrots, seasoned tomatoes, roasted red peppers and mushrooms and offers a lighter option for guests, with over five servings of daily vegetables,” according to Olive Garden.

The restaurant chain showed off the new dish on their Instagram account, posting “It's. Finally. Here. Zoodles Primavera is twirling into a bowl near you!” Another post showed off the lunchtime version of the dish, with the caption, “Your favorite veggies, now in twirlable form. Come have some fresh, saucy zoodles for lunch.”

In a statement sent to Fox News, Jennifer Arguello, executive vice president of marketing, said, “At Olive Garden, we know our guests love craveable Italian food full of flavor. But sometimes they want dishes that may be a little lighter, especially as we move into summer, which is why we developed Zoodles Primavera, a fresh take on classic primavera with all of the Mediterranean flavors you love.”

While Olive Garden has used Zoodles in dishes before, it had previously been paired with traditional pasta. The new dish falls under Olive Garden’s ‘lighter fare’ options, and is under 600 calories (unless chicken or shrimp is added to it).