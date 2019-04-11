Expand / Collapse search
Florida man arrested outside Olive Garden while eating spaghetti with bare hands

By Michael Bartiromo | Fox News
Police responded to reports of a disturbance and found the man outside the restaurant, shirtless, eating pasta with his hands.

The police were nice enough to wipe the sauce off his face before the mug shot, though.

A man in Florida was arrested on Sunday after causing a disturbance at an Olive Garden location in Naples, during which cops found the suspect sitting outside the restaurant, shirtless, eating spaghetti barehanded.

Prior to the arrest, the man had allegedly been harassing patrons both inside and out in front of the restaurant, asking people for money and shouting profanities, according to a police report obtained by The Miami Herald.

Police had also received a report that the man, identified as 32-year-old Ben Padgett, entered the restaurant and threatened to kick the “a—“ of an employee, while also asking about the employee’s genitals.

Police did, in fact, allow the 32-year-old to wipe the sauce off his face before placing him in handcuffs, according to a police report obtained by the Miami Herald. The report added that the man was intoxicated and “muttering obscenities” the whole time.

The man was placed under arrest and later charged with disorderly intoxication and resisting an officer without violence, WBBH reported. He was transferred to the Naples Jail Center following a stop at a local hospital, where he was treated for a cut he reportedly sustained while bashing his head into the cop car’s partition.

He was later released on $2,000 bond, per the Herald.