Olive Garden adds 'giant' chicken parmesan to menus for limited time

Hello, old friend.

Olive Garden has quietly reintroduced its “giant” chicken parmesan to menus, with the larger-than-life offering available for a limited time.

The restaurant chain recently added the Giant Chicken Parmigiana back into its lineup, Delish reported on Wednesday, marking a comeback from its initial debut in 2019. The enticing entrée, topped in marinara sauce and melted mozzarella, is said to measure a whopping 11.5 inches long.

The 1,780-calorie special is also served with fettuccine alfredo, per a menu listing, with "quantities limited."

According to the outlet, the Giant Chicken Parmigiana grandly arrived in the food world last year on the chain’s Giant Italian Classics menu.

For now, the oversized option will continue gracing menus – though it remains unclear just how long the charming parm will ultimately stick around.

“Chicken Parm so GIANT, we needed a wide-angle lens,” Olive Garden joked on Instagram, sharing that the entrée is available for both takeout and dine-in orders.

