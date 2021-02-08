Oatly’s Super Bowl commercial shirt for haters goes out of stock in less than 24 hours

The creative team behind Oatly appear to have a sense of humor.

In less than 24 hours, the vegan-friendly milk company designed a shirt referencing its unconventional Super Bowl commercial and put it up for grabs on its website.

AFTER SPENDING $5 MILLION ON ONE OF THE WORST SUPER BOWL ADS, OATLY EYES $10 BILLION IPO

The white short-sleeved t-shirt features the company’s CEO Petersson along with text that says, "I Totally Hated That Oatly Commercial."

Petersson made his Super Bowl debut with a 30-second ad of himself singing about the brand’s oat milk.

"It’s like milk/Made for humans," he sang a while he also played a keyboard in an open oat field. "It’s like milk/But, made for humans."

"Wow, wow, no cow," Petersson later belted as the tempo picked up.

WHAT IS OAT MILK? AND IS IT HEALTHY?

The ad elicited strong reaction from social media users who voiced whether they loved or hated the commercial.

"Lol weird commercial but I love @oatly," wrote record producer and songwriter Questlove.

On the opposite end, author and journalist Derek Thompson joked that the Oatly commercial inspired him to drink cow milk.

OPRAH-BACKED OATLY PLANS IPO AS OAT MILK CONTINUES TO DRIVE NON-DAIRY MARKET

"Haven’t had real milk in months but that Oatly commercial has me strongly reconsidering," he tweeted.

Although the internet seems to be divided on Oatly’s marketing tactic and Petersson’s singing, the brand’s Super Bowl t-shirt was completely out of stock as of Monday evening.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The rules of time and space make it impossible to give you back the 30 seconds you just spent watching our Super Bowl commercial, but at least we can give you this free t-shirt that lets the world know where you stand on our attempt to promote Toni’s singing skills to a wider audience," the shirt’s product description says.

Oatly also sold out of its $28 "Wow No Cow!" t-shirt, which was similar to the one Petersson wore in the commercial.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Representatives at Oatly did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.