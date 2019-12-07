New York woman threatens to stab TGI Fridays worker over endless appetizers

Nothing was going to get between a Long Island woman and her “all-you-can-eat” doggie bag.

A Long Island woman threatened to stab a TGI Fridays employee who tried to stop her from heading home with an extra helping from their “all-you-can-eat” deal at the chain restaurant, police said.

The suspect, 32-year-old Skylar Williams, allegedly walked behind the bar of the restaurant on Sunrise Highway and tried to pack up food from the promotion at about 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, police said.NYPD

OFFICER CLAIMS INJURY FROM RAZOR BLADE INSIDE SANDWICH; INVESTIGATION LAUNCHED

MCDONALD'S CUSTOMER ARRESTED FOR PUNCHING WORKERS: 'YOU GOT MY ORDER WRONG'

An employee told her she wasn’t allowed to be behind the bar — and Williams allegedly flipped out, grabbing a bottle of liquor and swinging it at the man, authorities said.

Williams and a friend then tried to leave with the bottle of liquor, but the same employee tried to stop her, cops said.

She then produced a black knife and threatened to stab him with it, police said.

Cops responded shortly after and tracked Williams down to a nearby yard.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Williams, of Wyandanch, had several Oxycodone pills on her at the time of the arrest, cops said.

She was hit with robbery, menacing, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance charges.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A restaurant worker said Friday an “endless appetizers” deal is the only all-you-can-eat deal currently offered at the outpost.

This story was originally published by the New York Post.