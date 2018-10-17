North Carolina bartender’s face cut after customers throw cups, food

Two unruly customers were caught on surveillance throwing food and drinks, which injured a bartender at a Charlotte, NC., establishment last week.

According to FOX46, the pair went to Pinky’s Westside Grill Friday night and got into an altercation while waiting for their takeout order. The couple, who had ordered drinks during the wait, threw food and a cup at the bartender’s face, which caused a cut that required stitches.

The couple reportedly wrote an inappropriate message on the tip line before demanding a refund – which allegedly prompted the violent behavior.

The surveillance video shows the woman, identified as Latifah Long, and unnamed man throwing the food and drinks they ordered, as well as shows the man striking the bartender with a cup.

FOX46 reports that police plan to charge the man with assault once he is identified. Long has been charged with disorderly conduct. She insists she does not know the male suspect, though Pinky’s employees claim the pair came to the bar together, ordered on the same tab, and left in the same car.