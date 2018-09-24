Wisconsin restaurant responds after video shows security guards fighting man in wheelchair

A Wisconsin Mexican restaurant has issued a response after a video of their security guards fighting a man in a wheelchair was shared online.

Jalisco’s in Milwaukee has spoken out on Facebook about the video, which shows a man in a wheelchair fighting two security guards on the street outside of the restaurant.

According to the man who recorded the video, the man in the wheelchair caused a small disturbance in the restaurant and was kicked out. It was not reported what the disturbance was.

The witness claims restaurant security began fighting the disabled man once he was outside, FOX6 reports.

In the video, the man in the wheelchair is seen getting kicked and hit by two men identified as security members. The man in the wheelchair also hits each of the men in the altercation.

The family-owned restaurant, which has been in Milwaukee for over 30 years, said they are aware of the situation last Saturday and that the events “do not reflect Jalisco’s mission or core values.”

“The actions that the independant security company took in this matter are NOT acceptable and do not reflect Jalisco’s mission or core values. Effective immediately we will have a new security company working our restaurant starting today,” the statement on Facebook read.

“We have been striving to serve Milwaukee to the best of our abilities and we take the protection of our customers very important,” the statement continued.

Milwaukee police were called in and are investigating the incident, FOX6 reports.