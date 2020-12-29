Netflix debuting cooking game show about leftovers

Netflix is putting cooking contestants to the test with leftovers.

The streaming giant will debut a competition series titled the "Best Leftovers Ever!," according to The Associated Press. The game show is set to stream on Wednesday and offers winners a $10,000 prize.

Just like the show’s name suggests, contestants are being challenged with turning leftover dishes into a delectable new meal.

A trailer uploaded to YouTube in late November shows one contestant transformed a tamale into gnocchi while another contestant is seen scraping ice cream into a confit duck.

"The series will premiere on Wednesday, Dec. 30, and will feature home cooks competing in the ultimate food makeover, finding ways to give old leftovers new life – just in time for that leftover glazed ham or apple pie," a Netflix spokesperson told Fox News via email.

"People think leftovers is just reheating your food. It’s not just reheating your food," David So, a comedian and judge on the show, told the Associated Press. "Get creative with it. You could always create new and better things with it later."

The show is meant to inspire home chefs, especially since dine-in options at restaurants have been limited in response to the coronavirus pandemic, said actress Jackie Tohnthe host of "Best Leftovers Ever!"

"We can’t go to restaurants and all we can do is order in," Tohn told the Associated Press. "And then if you get that Chinese food and you don’t want it to be Chinese food on night two, we’re giving you a bunch of tips and tricks to make that possible."

Netflix’s new game show has multiple rounds that test its participating cook’s skills. The second round is called "Takeout Takedown" and requires contestants to make a new meal out of restaurant leftovers in 60 minutes.

The segment formula is notably similar to Netflix’s baking competition show "Nailed It!," which debuted in 2018 and is hosted by comedian Nicole Byer.

Netflix has been actively investing in original non-scripted content, including reality competition series, according to Deadline.

Other competition shows the streamer has launched in the last year include "Too Hot to Handle," "Floor is Lava" and "Sing On!"