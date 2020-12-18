Martha Stewart decorates Christmas cookies shaped like marijuana leaves for Snoop Dogg

Merry Cannabis, Martha Stewart.

The lifestyle mogul hit a high note this holiday season with Christmas cookies shaped like marijuana leaves for her old friend Snoop Dogg, a fitting gift that’s left fans in stitches.

The "Potluck Dinner Party" stars reunited for a virtual cookie-decorating tutorial during a Salesforce event this week, with Stewart proudly revealing on Instagram that 400,000 people tuned in. Not one to be outdone, the 79-year-old tastemaker showed off frosted sugar cookies shaped like cannabis leaves and others that looked like "dogg" bones, as well as the more traditional stars and snowflakes.

"We're decorating for Christmas, and cookies galore! It looks like Santa's little elves have been everywhere in my kitchen," Stewart said in a quick clip.

Decorating red icing on a green marijuana-leaf cookie, Stewart declared the detail as "so pretty."

"We've done cannabis because I just did a big demo with Snoop Dogg, and this is for him," she explained. "These cannabis leaf cookies, and we made him some dogg bones." Then, the camera panned to another, larger cookie featuring an illustration of the rapper smoking, which Stewart praised as "fantastic, beautifully decorated" – and her fans ate it up.

"You are a gangster! Love them. Merry Christmas," one wrote.

"Nobody does it as well as Martha," another agreed.

As this challenging year comes to a close, a Twitter fan heralded the tutorial as "the vibe we all need right now."

All jokes aside, Stewart knows her stuff when it comes to cannabinoids, having launched a line of "gourmet" CBD products earlier this year.