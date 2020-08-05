Nebraska restaurant server receives 5-cent tip and a note slamming masks: 'Wrong on so many levels'

A restaurant server in Lincoln, Neb., was recently given a 5-cent tip from a customer who apparently wasn’t a fan of the city’s mask mandate.

On Monday, Twitter user Ali Siverhus posted a picture of the receipt, which also had a note.

“Get rid of masks, tips will be bigger,” the note said, just above where the customer wrote in only 5 cents on the $38.15 meal.

NASHVILLE BACHELORETTE PARTY GUEST COUGHED ON EMPLOYEE, OWNER CLAIMS

In her tweet, Siverhus also included a screenshot of a post she had made on Facebook, where she called the incident “wrong on so many levels.”

“First and foremost, the masks are a city mandate and there is nothing I or management can do about it,” she wrote.

CUSTOMER MACES WORKER OVER FACE MASK DISPUTE AT MISSOURI PIZZA CHAIN

“Second, servers make less than 3$ [sic] an hour typically, so our entire pay depends on tips,” she added later in her post. “I was very nice to this guy and his young son, they got their drinks and food on time and when I asked them how everything was tasting, he said it was good and had no complaints.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Siverhus told Fox 4 New York that she wasn’t necessarily surprised that the customer didn’t tip her well, but was still upset when she saw how little the amount was.

“I was very angry that he left a 5-cent tip over something I couldn’t control and was also wondering how it affected him that I was wearing the mask,” she told the television station.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

She added that although the service industry is already difficult to work in, the coronavirus has made it even harder.

"We already are down on numbers of customers, so we just ask people to be respectful and tip accordingly because we are risking getting sick to serve you,” she said. "We aren’t asking people to be over generous, just respectful."

According to the Lincoln city website, masks have been required in indoor spaces since July 20, with several exceptions including while eating at a restaurant or bar.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS