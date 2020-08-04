Nashville bachelorette party guest coughed on employee, owner claims

These allegations are no laughing – or coughing – matter.

The co-owner of a restaurant in Nashville, Tenn., claims that a bachelorette party group recently behaved badly and defied health orders amid the coronavirus pandemic, with one guest even allegedly, maliciously coughing on an employee.

Mikey Corona, a co-owner of The Mockingbird, said that a police report has been filed following the incident, per News Channel 5.

MCDONALD'S CEO SAYS LAW ENFORCEMENT MAY BE CALLED ON CUSTOMERS WHO REFUSE TO WEAR MASKS

On Saturday night, around 8:30 p.m., 10 Alabama women reportedly arrived at the diner-inspired restaurant and became upset that they could not be seated at one large table, given current local restrictions that limit table seating to parties of six.

Corona told the outlet that the bride-to-be started moving tables together and the group “stormed out” when they were informed they could not do so under the Phase 2 operating orders.

“Most were not wearing a mask as they left,” Corona said, adding that the partiers were “even arguing with other tables as they even were telling them to put their masks on.”

Then, on the way out, one of the guests allegedly turned her head to cough on The Mockingbird’s assistant general manager. Surveillance footage captured the employee recoiling from the hacking, and a police report has since filed for the alleged assault.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“It was intentional, it was malice, it was not done in any sort of accidental way. We knew exactly what that meant,” Corona told WKRN. “That’s the equivalent of spitting on somebody or slapping somebody, let alone during the pandemic.”

Now, the restaurant is down an employee as the assistant general manager will be quarantined and tested for COVID-19, the co-owner said, describing the repercussions as “a struggle all around.”

“You know we are all about fun in this town, but when you come in with your bedazzled cowboy boots and you stomp on us like we are a mat, that’s not OK,” Corona argued. “That’s where you have to draw the line because we are also human and you should respect that first and foremost.”

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The incident is currently being investigated by the Metro Nashville Police Department, Fox 17 reports.