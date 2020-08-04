Customer maces worker over face mask dispute at Missouri pizza chain

Employees at a Missouri-based pizza arcade were assaulted and sprayed with mace by a customer refusing to wear a mask in the restaurant amid spiking cases of COVID-19.

A surveillance video at an America's Incredible Pizza Company in St. Louis County showed a customer spraying employees in the face with pepper spray in an incident that occurred Sunday, the St. Louis County Police Department confirmed to Fox News Tuesday.

The 27-year-old female suspect was issued a summons for assaulting three people at the business chain, which caters to kids' parties, law enforcement said.

The altercation occurred when customers, including the suspect, were told to leave the restaurant because they were not wearing face masks, a requirement in St. Louis County.

America's Incredible Pizza Company did not immediately return a Fox News request for comment.

Last week, officials estimated that COVID-19-related hospitalizations would spike back to peak levels by the end of the month. The county's weekly average for new coronavirus cases daily as of Monday was 281, up from 80 in July, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.