Nebraska man pleads with city council to stop using term 'boneless chicken wings'

Some topics are just too important to go unsaid – despite how controversial they are.

A Lincoln, Nebraska, man has gone viral after making a very passionate plea for something that has been on everyone’s mind since the invention of finger foods: boneless chicken wings.

More specifically, the term “boneless chicken wings” and what it really means.

Adler Christensen arrived at a Lincoln City Council meeting and took the floor to demand we do away with the verbiage “from our menus and from our hearts” in place of something more accurate, such as “buffalo-style chicken tenders,” “saucy nuggs” or even “trash,” the man offers.

“Lincoln has the opportunity to be a social leader in this county,” Christensen began. “We have been casually ignoring a problem that has gotten so out of control that our children are throwing around names and words without even understanding their true meaning.”

Christensen deftly moves into his expert defense behind his desire to remove the term from menus in Lincoln, starting with “nothing about boneless chicken wings come from the wing of a chicken.”

“We would be disgusted if a butcher mislabeled cuts of meat,” he claims.

Other reasons he argues include “boneless chicken wings are just chicken tenders, which are already a thing,” and teaching children that meat “grows on bones” and chicken wings come from the wings of a chicken.

“We’ve been living a lie for far too long, and we know it because we feel it in our bones,” Christensen concluded.

The video, which was shared on Facebook and then reposted on Twitter has since gone viral with legions of fans backing up the fed-up man’s crusade.

Christensen’s battle is not new. A survey conducted earlier this year found Americans were divided over the concept of boneless wings, with 34 percent claiming they felt duped by the term, seeing as they were more chicken nugget than wing.

However, 53 percent of those polled said that “boneless wings” should count as wings.