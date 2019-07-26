National Chicken Wing Day: The backstory behind the holiday, and the best bargains to be had
If ever you needed an excuse to eat chicken wings at all three meals, this is it.
July 29th marks National Chicken Wing Day, a holiday devoted to all-things wings. Established in 1977 by Stan Makowski, the then-mayor of Buffalo, N.Y., the holiday originally celebrated Buffalonians’ penchant for consuming ''thousands of pounds of chicken wings” at restaurants every week, according to the New York Times. (The Anchor Bar, in Buffalo, is largely credited with being the inventor of the modern buffalo wing in 1964, although other restaurateurs in the area have challenged that claim.)
Today, however, buffalo wings are celebrated far outside of Buffalo, N.Y. — which, it should be noted, didn’t even have its own Buffalo Wing Festival until a 2001 Bill Murray film made mention of just such a fictional event.
“The idea for the festival came from a movie called ‘Osmosis Jones,’” the official National Buffalo Wing Festival website states. “Bill Murray starred as a compulsive eater with a goal of attending the Super Bowl of junk food, The National Buffalo Wing Festival. Ironically, there wasn’t one.”
And now that they’re properly appreciated, and celebrated, far and wide, it’s time to find out where to get your fix:
- Dine-in customers at Buffalo Wild Wings can get a free snack-size order of wings with the purchase of any other order of wings.
- East Coast Wings & Grill is offering $0.75 wings and $0.65 boneless wings all day on Monday.
- Dine-in customers can challenge themselves to down as many “All You Can Eat” wings at participating Hooters restaurants for only $15.99.
- Pluckers is celebrating its 24th anniversary with a week of deals, culminating in $0.75 wings and $1 Bud Lights on July 29.
- Anyone using the promo code 5FREEWINGS will get just that — five free, extra wings — added to any Wingstop wing order purchased at regular price. Wingstop will also donate $1 from every order to charity, so long as it’s placed with the promo code.
- Wings N More is offering $0.70 wings all day.