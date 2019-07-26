National Chicken Wing Day: The backstory behind the holiday, and the best bargains to be had

If ever you needed an excuse to eat chicken wings at all three meals, this is it.

July 29th marks National Chicken Wing Day, a holiday devoted to all-things wings. Established in 1977 by Stan Makowski, the then-mayor of Buffalo, N.Y., the holiday originally celebrated Buffalonians’ penchant for consuming ''thousands of pounds of chicken wings” at restaurants every week, according to the New York Times. (The Anchor Bar, in Buffalo, is largely credited with being the inventor of the modern buffalo wing in 1964, although other restaurateurs in the area have challenged that claim.)

Today, however, buffalo wings are celebrated far outside of Buffalo, N.Y. — which, it should be noted, didn’t even have its own Buffalo Wing Festival until a 2001 Bill Murray film made mention of just such a fictional event.

“The idea for the festival came from a movie called ‘Osmosis Jones,’” the official National Buffalo Wing Festival website states. “Bill Murray starred as a compulsive eater with a goal of attending the Super Bowl of junk food, The National Buffalo Wing Festival. Ironically, there wasn’t one.”

And now that they’re properly appreciated, and celebrated, far and wide, it’s time to find out where to get your fix: