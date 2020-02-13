National Tortellini Day: Celebrate with a cheesy chicken bake

Is it any coincidence that National Tortellini Day is celebrated on Feb. 13, the eve of Valentine’s Day? This much-loved stuffed pasta was supposedly even inspired by the navel of Venus, aka the goddess of love. But no matter the origins and however it’s garnished, you can't deny that this cheesy pasta dish is lovely down to the last bite.

As inspired by National Tortellini Day, blogger Sherry Brubaker shared a must-try Cheesy Chicken Tortellini Bake recipe that’s sure to make the whole family swoon over dinner.

Brubaker is an Army veteran who served in Afghanistan in 2010 and earned a Combat Action Badge. Today, the Florida-based blogger runs the popular food site Backyard Bohemian, offering wholesome farm-to-table meal ideas that are easy to prepare.

Cheesy Chicken Tortellini Bake

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 20 min

Ingredients:

1 pound frozen tortellini

1/2 pound chicken breasts

3 tablespoons butter

4 tablespoons cream cheese

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/8 teaspoon nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon red pepper flakes

6 ounces shredded parmesan cheese

1 cup shredded mozzarella

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Boil a large pot of salted water and cook tortellini al dente. Do not overcook the tortellini before draining. Place it aside. Salt and pepper the chicken breast. Heat ½ tablespoon of oil in a medium pan over medium-high heat. Sear chicken breast on each side for 5 minutes until they are cooked thoroughly. Remove from the pan and let rest for 5 minutes before cutting the chicken into ¼ inch thick strips. Time to prepare the sauce. In a medium pot, combine butter, cream cheese, heavy whipping cream, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic powder, nutmeg and red pepper flakes. Let the mixture come to a light boil. Add the parmesan cheese and stir for about 3 minutes until it is melted and combined. Remove the pot from the heat and set to the side. Finally, combine the sliced chicken breast, tortellini, and sauce in a baking dish. Add dollops of ricotta cheese to the top, then sprinkle with mozzarella cheese. Place the dish in the oven for 18 to 20 minutes. Remove from the oven, serve with more red pepper flakes or fresh herbs.

