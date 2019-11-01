Man woos Tinder match with homemade tortellini in viral Twitter thread

It’s just like the old saying goes – the way to a Tinder date’s heart may be through their stomach.

An ambitious young man attempted to woo a woman he met through a dating app by showing off his pasta-making skills on Twitter, in a saga that has since gone viral online, as dozens of commenters root for sparks to fly.

On Thursday, a Twitter account called "Tortellinis for Tilly" shared a six-step guide with photos on how to make the ring-shaped pasta from scratch.

The author showed off his sense of humor, cracking jokes with instructions to “establish rapport” with the dough and then “betray the dough” by cutting into it, later guiding on how to build a “tortellini army.”

“Step 6: win her heart,” the author wrote, sharing a smiling selfie.

In the days since, the “Tortellinis for Tilly” account has since won over 8,600 followers, with the initial post going wildly viral with over 99,000 likes and nearly 15,000 shares as of Friday afternoon.

Soon after, a woman named Tilly reportedly identified herself on Twitter as the inspiration that set off the frenzy in the first place, Delish reports, before making her account private.

“This sweet man...made a twitter account to show me his pasta because you can't send pictures on Tinder,” she allegedly confirmed.

The story set off a firestorm, with some Twitter users questioning the simplicity of the tortellini recipe, while others gushed over the gesture and wished the man well in his quest for love.

"Feelin like [you] missed some crucial steps between four and five but we'll just dough with it,” one commenter said.

"Ah-dough-rable" another cracked.

“Marry this man and serve only tortellini at the wedding,” one said.

"I just want to be somebody's tilly," another moaned.

"Hey, if it doesn't work out with that first Tilly..." another user named Tilly teased.

On Nov. 1, the mystery pasta maker identified himself as Andrew Wang. The 21-year-old attends Columbia University in New York, and told Insider he and Tilly began messaging on Tuesday. Almost immediately after striking up the conversation, he wanted to impress his Tinder match with his take on homemade tortellini, he said.

"I asked her about her hopes and dreams and she mentioned screenwriter, comedian, and amateur chef. That one was my green light,” Wang said.

"I am only good at making tortellini," he continued, detailing that he learned how to make the cheese-stuffed pasta from his younger sister Katelyn, whom he described as “the real chef in the family.”

“She trained at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, and my secret is that I go to her for date recommendations,” Wang said of his sibling.

The student said he approaches his tortellini-making with the utmost intensity.

"When I'm making my tortellinis, I make them battle one another. I fold one tortellini in front of me, and then I drop another tortellini on it,” he explained. “If it falls apart, I discard the tortellini.

"There is no room for weakness. I only use the best tortellinis,” he elaborated. “In the end, I am left with only a few tortellinis and I call them my Spartan tortellinis."

All pasta shop talk aside, Wang revealed that he and Tilly will be going on a date on Friday night.

"She was kind enough to give me her Friday night, and I'm looking forward to it. She's so awesome,” Wang said.

Tilly, too, seemingly confirmed their real-life meetup, as per Delish.

"I think I am seeing pasta man on Friday," she tweeted on Thursday, according to the outlet.

As for the overnight hype, Wang said he’s paying no mind to the cheesy chatter, as he’s got his eyes on the prize – Tilly.

"I'm not gonna let it get to my head," he said of the viral fame. "I'm focused on her."