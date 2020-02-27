National Chili Day: Kevin from 'The Office' teams up with Bush's Beans to release 'Famous Chili' recipe

Brian Baumgartner, better known as Kevin Malone from “The Office,” has teamed up with Bush’s Beans to release his “Brian’s Famous Chili” recipe for National Chili Day today.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

As any “Office” fan remembers, Baumgartner’s character brought in a pot of his “famous chili” – which he makes once a year – only to immediately trip and spill the entire vat all over the floor.

"I'm serious about this stuff," Kevin claimed during the episode. "I'm up the night before, pressing garlic, and dicing whole tomatoes. I toast my own ancho chiles. It's a recipe passed down from Malones for generations — it's probably the thing I do best."

NATIONAL CHILI DAY: 5 THINGS YOU DIDN'T KNOW ABOUT THE SPICY DISH

Since then, the chili incident remains an iconic scene from the series, even sparking a pretend Halloween outfit at one point. And now, Baumgartner is returning to the lovably cringeworthy moment with an exclusive recipe.

And it turns out — he truly does like making chili.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I love making chili. I really do. I consider it art. A little sweet, a little spicy... perfection. I only use Bush’s Chili Beans too. They simmer the beans before they even go in the can with these amazing spices and sauce — so you get that cooked-all-day flavor without having to wait all day,” Baumgartner said in a press release shared with Fox News.

BJ Thomas, Brand Manager for Bush’s, called the partnership the “perfect combination.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“Brian is a chili master, and we couldn't be more excited to celebrate National Chili Day with him,” Thomas said.

The recipe is currently available on the Bush’s Beans website — though we recommend you use a buddy if transporting a large pot of it to your workplace, to avoid any unexpected spills.