Cooking with 'Friends': Jacqui Heinrich shares her mom's chili recipe

Mom's All-American Chili Recipe

Ingredients:

1 lb of beef

? lb of sausage

1 onion

? green pepper

1 jalapeño – chopped very fine, no seeds

2 cans of whole peeled tomatoes – chopped coarsely, use juice

2 tbsp chili powder

2 tbsp brown sugar

1 tbsp cumin

1tsp oregano – no more

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

2 bay leafs

1 can of kidney beans

1 can of black beans

1 can great northern beans

Instructions:

1. Brown meat all together

2. Add tomato paste to mix when cooked

3. Sautee onion, green pepper, and jalapeño

4. Combine with meat, mix, and add remaining ingredients

5. Bring to boil then turn down to low – let simmer 1 hour

6. Serve with cheese on top with cornbread