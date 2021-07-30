Restaurants serving up deals, free guac for National Avocado Day

Guac is normally extra – but not today.

Restaurants are celebrating all things avocado on Saturday in honor of National Avocado Day and that means a free helping of the beloved green fruit.

Whether it’s sliced, enjoyed with chips and dip, or piled in with poke, there are plenty of specials fit for every appetite.

Chipotle

Chipotle is offering something rare – free guacamole. Eaters can take advantage of the offer by using a digital-only promo code, AVO2021. Customers can also get free delivery via the chain’s mobile app through Aug. 1.

El Pollo Loco

Here’s another way to save some green. El Pollo Loco restaurant teamed up with Avocados from Mexico to offer limited-edition Guac Passes to those who participate in its Loco Rewards program. Customers use the passes to unlock an order of free small chips with guacamole for the whole month of August. Customers can buy menu items through July 31 to qualify for a Guac Pass drawing, the restaurant said in a post on social media.

Yoshinoyaa

Avocado for the win. This Japanese food chain is giving away free avocado for anyone who purchases a bowl via the Yoshinoyaapp from its menu with the code AVODAY.

PokeWorks

This food chain specializing in Hawaiian poke is offering a free scoop of avocado when customers download their app.