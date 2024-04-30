6 last-minute gifts for Mother's Day that will get to her on time

Last-minute gifts aren't what they used to be. Thanks to fast delivery services that can, in some cases, deliver your picks overnight, there are plenty of useful last-minute gifts that will arrive in time for Mother's Day. If you are shopping for a last-minute present this Mother's Day, we've picked six great selections that will arrive in time for the holiday.

If she's a fan of these dutch ovens, she will love the signature petal braiser, available for $300 at Le Creuset. They offer free shipping on orders, but you may have to pay a special expediting fee to get it to Mom faster. Otherwise, pop the petal braiser into your cart for just under $300 at Amazon and enjoy free delivery if you are an Amazon Prime member.

Rushed doesn't have to mean impersonal anymore. This gorgeous Birth Month Flower Personalized Standing Garden Stone, available for under $35 at PersonalizationMall.com, is a gift she will treasure and can be delivered in a day or two. You can personalize the stone with a family member's birth-month flowers, birth dates and names. This beautiful wind chime is a great option, too, and it can be personalized with a family member's name and birth flower. It is available for just over $25 at Amazon.

This Mother's Day Sweets Box, available for just under $30 at Harry & David, is perfect for the mom with a sweet tooth. The box includes caramel popcorn, yogurt-covered pretzels, chocolate truffles and more. This Mother's Day Peony Gift Tower, on sale for under $30, is equally satiating and comes with a delicious assortment of sweet treats, starting with confection pretzel clusters and new snack-size butter shortbread celebration cookies.

Say Happy Mother's Day with this beautiful Hummingbird Bundle for under $35 at Lovepop cards for a gift that will last longer than fresh cut flowers. The bundle includes a paper flower bouquet and a pop-up card with a rainbow-colored hummingbird and dandelion on the front cover. When the card is opened, the hummingbird springs to life and stands on a spray of dandelions. Paper Love's spring bouquet pop-up card, on sale for under $15 at Amazon, resembles a flower bouquet with garden roses, sunflowers, daisies and more in a lacey white vase.

If you'd rather the real deal, you can sign her up for a flower delivery subscription and get these gorgeous mini orchids for $56 at Bouqs. This set of six easy-to-grow plants, available for under $20 from Walmart, will add some greenery to her space.

Gift mom deep relaxation with an acupressure mat set like this one from WTHN, on sale for $78. This acupressure mat and pillow have gentle stimulators that activate points across the body to unlock tension. This mat is made with linen and filled with coconut fiber. If laying on spikes is not her thing, this Shiatsu Foot Massager for under $40 at Amazon is a good alternative. This portable massager features heating, vibration, kneading, rolling and multiple massage modes.