Mom, daughter pose as Whataburger superheroes for photo shoot: 'The reaction was insane'

Have no fear, the Whataburger heroes are here.

Though it was too cold on Halloween for Hailee Bage and daughter Mattie, 3, to wear their homemade Whataburger superhero costumes as planned, the duo decided to make lemons out of lemonade. A few weeks later, Hailee and Mattie rocked their custom orange-and-white outfits during a festive photo shoot at the iconic Texas-based chain.

The Round Rock mom and daughter recently surprised staffers at one of Whataburger’s Austin locations with their superhero style, as captured by Kendy Azenath Photography. Going all-out with capes and cowboy boots, Hailee said the costumes were even a hit with the customers.

“My daughter is a huge Whataburger fan and I love anything to do with Texas in general so I made the costumes myself and just had fun with it,” she told KXAN.

“When we were doing the shoot at Whataburger, the reaction was insane, people in the drive-thru honking and waving and cheering us on,” Hailee added. “It was an amazing day!”

When reached for comment, a representative for Whataburger told Fox News that the one-of-a-kind photo op has even earned the company's stamp of approval.

“Mattie might just be the cutest (and smallest) crime-fighting hero we’ve ever served inside one of our restaurants,” said Pam Cox, Whataburger’s vice president of human resources and brand communication.

“Our restaurant teams get to know and meet people from all over, and they really have fun when Super Fans like Mattie and Hailee stop by," Cox added.

In related headlines, Whataburger is apparently quite the place to celebrate in the Lone Star State.

In January, a couple had a “second wedding ceremony” at a San Antonio Whataburger, while one Spring, Texas man was reportedly thrilled to have a surprise party for his 90th birthday at a local branch in March.

In years past, Whataburger-obsessed teenagers have even taken their prom photos at the famous chain.