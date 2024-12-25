Mom charges family for Christmas dinner and more: 'It's so expensive'

A mother said she's hosting Christmas dinner once again this year – and this time she's charging her family to attend.

Abi Richards, 35, of Hampshire, England, said she spent nearly $300 on food and drinks this Christmas since she's cooking for 10 family members across three days. (See the video at the top of this article.)

She's charging them each just shy of $32 to cover the costs of breakfast, lunch and dinner during those days – Christmas Eve, Christmas and Boxing Day, the latter of which is celebrated in the United Kingdom.

Richards shared the news in a video posted on social media — sparking mixed reviews.

"It's going to be expensive," she said of the cost associated with all the groceries.

Richards told news agency SWNS this is her fourth consecutive year of hosting Christmas dinner at home.

She said every year her family has "chipped in" on the grocery bill.

This year, however, she saved the receipts and "worked it out fairly" – billing eight of the adults who are attending for their share of the food and drinks.

She feeds her mother, mother-in-law, father-in-law, sister, her sister's partner and her niece for the holidays.

Richards said it's "easier" to do it this way, so her family doesn't have to worry about bringing anything with them for Christmas.

Some on social media praised the plan, yet others called it "disgusting."

Richards lives with her husband and their two children, ages 5 and 2.

Richards said she was making roast turkey with all the trimmings on Christmas Eve, leftovers with a festive buffet on Christmas and another meal on Boxing Day.

In her video, Richards calculated that she spent nearly $300 between two stores.

So, she did the math and decided to charge the adults almost $32 per person.

"Which I actually — I don't really think is that bad for three days' worth of eating," Richards said.

Diane Gottsman, an etiquette expert and founder of the Protocol School of Texas in San Antonio, told Fox News Digital that charging a specific amount "can easily come across as offensive."

"Don't give them a specific amount as if they are going to a restaurant," Gottsman said. "It changes the dynamic of the celebration, and they could all go out to eat at a restaurant instead."

Richards told SWNS that her family is more than happy to contribute. She said they were the ones who "insisted" on doing it from the first year she hosted.

"Every year I give a rough estimate for them to chip in," Richards told SWNS. "I never like to ask for too much or too little. This is the first year I kept the receipts and worked it out fairly."

Gottsman said it might be time for Richards to turn over the apron to another family member next year.

"If she feels she can't afford the lunch or dinner, then she should pass on hosting next year and offer to help someone else," Gottsman said.

But Richards told SWNS she didn't think it was a big deal.

"It's not for everyone, but this is what's always worked for us."