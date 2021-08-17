‘Mocha Latte Ice Cream Pie’ is a sweet treat for ‘any occasion’: Try the recipe

Wednesday is National Ice Cream Pie Day and what better way to celebrate than with your own frozen pie?

Debi Morgan, of the Southern food blog Quiche My Grits, shared her delicious "Mocha Latte Ice Cream Pie" with FOX News ahead of the food holiday.

The recipe requires less than 10 ingredients and combines coffee-flavored ice cream, toasted pecans and a chocolate syrup shell on top, Morgan writes in her blog post.

In the post, Morgan describes the pie as "swoon-worthy" and "perfect for any occasion."

To try it yourself for National Ice Cream Pie Day, or any other time this summer, here’s the "Mocha Latte Ice Cream Pie" from Quiche My Grits.

Ingredients

Pie

1 box (18 oz) brownie mix. I use Ghriardelli Double Chocolate.

egg, oil and water as directed on the brownie box

1 cup pecans, chopped

1 tablespoon. butter

½ gallon coffee ice cream

1 bottle (7.25 oz) chocolate shell syrup (I used Hershey's)

Whipped Cream

8 oz. heavy whipping cream

2 tablespoon. powdered sugar

1 teaspoon. vanilla flavoring

Instructions

Pie

1. Heat oven to 325 degrees.

2. Stir brownie mix together with egg, oil and water (as directed on box) and pour into a greased 9" deep dish pie plate.

3. Bake at 325 degrees for just 30 minutes. (baking longer will make it too hard to cut)

4. Take out of oven and let cool for at least 1 hour.

5. While brownie is cooling, mix pecans with melted butter and bake in 325 degree oven for 5 minutes to toast them.

6. Take pecans out of oven and allow to cool. Sprinkle with coarse salt.

7. Take ice cream out of freezer and let soften until spreadable, but not melted.

8. Spread ice cream on top of cooled brownie in pie plate.

9. Top ice cream with toasted pecans.

10. Swirl entire pie with chocolate shell syrup.

11. Freeze pie for 1 hour before serving.

12. Allow pie to sit for 5 minutes out of freezer before slicing.

Whipped Cream

1. Pour whipping cream into a mixing bowl.

2. Beat with mixer for 3 to 5 minutes until soft peaks form.

3. Mix in powdered sugar and vanilla.

4. Whip until smooth.

5. Serve a dollop of whipped cream on top of each slice of pie