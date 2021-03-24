Miller Lite now selling bar-scented candles

There’s nothing like lighting a candle to relax at the end of a long day, and Miller Lite is waxing nostalgic for a simpler, pre-pandemic era, when bar hopping was no big deal.

Raising a glass to bubblier times, with "the return of normalcy in sight" as the distribution of the coronavirus vaccine continues, the Molson Coors subsidiary is selling three signature candles to celebrate the reopening of bars and restaurants across the U.S. and Canada. The trio of scents – "Dive Bar," "Beer Garden" and "Game Day" aromas get the buzz going for the future – will also pay it forward for a good cause.

Available for $20 a pop online, all proceeds from the candle sales will benefit the United States Bartenders' Guild (USBG,) a nonprofit supporting bartenders and service industry employees.

"We know people are so eager to be shoulder-to-shoulder again in a bar like it used to be," Carol Krienik, associate marketing manager for Miller Lite, said in a news release issued Tuesday. "In the environment we’re in right now, Miller Time can’t happen in the bars we love, so we’re bringing that experience to our drinkers as much as we can so they can have that Miller Time feeling at home."

Through the last year, Molson Coors has donated $1 million to the USBG National Charity Foundation’s Bartender Emergency Assistance Program, an especially important cause as the pandemic – and consequential unemployment in the sector – continues.