Miller Lite cancels Leap Day promotion following fatal shooting at Milwaukee plant

Miller Lite has canceled its free beer giveaway following a shooting at the company’s Milwaukee plant that left six people dead.

Molson Coors, the parent company of Miller Lite, announced on Twitter the event would be canceled due to the tragic shooting incident Wednesday.

The beer brand had scheduled to give away 5,000 24-packs of Miller Lite as part of Leap Day promotion to celebrate “24 extra hours to enjoy Miller Time.”

On Wednesday, Anthony Ferrill, a 51-year-old electrician, opened fire, killing five of his co-workers before killing himself with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police have not released a motive, but some reports claim Ferrill, an employee at the Milwaukee plant for 17 years, had a long-running feud with a fellow worker.

Molson Coors’ CEO Gavin Hattersley released a statement on the brand’s Twitter page expressing “deep sadness” over the incident.

“We ask that everyone be respectful of how our colleagues in Milwaukee are feeling during this incredibly difficult time and do what you can to be supportive,” the statement read.

“Please hold your family members tight tonight and keep the families of our fallen teammates in your thoughts.”