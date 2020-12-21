Meghan Markle and Prince Harry team up with World Central Kitchen to fight hunger

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are doing their part to help feed the world.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are partnering with celebrity chef and activist José Andrés, founder of World Central Kitchen, a non-profit that provides meals to people in crisis places around the globe, Bloomberg first reported.

The royal couple’s non-profit, the Archewell foundation, will help build a number of Community Relief Centers across the globe, complete with kitchens to feed those in need during the pandemic and beyond. Each center will feature a food distribution center, a school, and serve as a safe space for community members to congregate with their families.

The first is slated to open in 2021 on the Caribbean Island of Dominica, which faced devastation from Hurricanes Maria and Irma in 2017, according to Bloomberg. The next community relief center will be built in Puerto Rico.

The Duke and Duchess, who recently inked a deal with Spotify for a podcast to highlight diverse perspectives and voices, would not comment on how much the relief kitchens would cost. However, World Central Kitchen estimated each would require at least $50,000 to start, according to Bloomberg.

"The health of our communities depends on our ability to connect to our shared humanity. When we think about Chef Andrés and his incredible team at World Central Kitchen, we're reminded that even during a year of unimaginable hardship, there are so many amazing people willing — and working tirelessly — to support each other. World Central Kitchen inspires us through compassion in action," the Duke and Duchess said in an emailed statement to Bloomberg.

Andres started World Central Kitchen in 2010 after a large-scale earthquake struck in Haiti in 2010, killing more than 300,000 people, with hundreds of thousands injured. Since then, the nonprofit has cooked up millions of meals globally.

The restaurateur has been vocal about the need for funding to help fight the hunger crisis, especially with food banks across the country inundated during the coronavirus pandemic. He's urged the Federal Emergency Management Agency to use funding from its Disaster Relief Fund, in addition to local and state government funding, to help fight hunger through nonprofits and restaurants.