Meghan Markle dubbed 'the avocado whisperer' by visiting friend from London

It’s good to know that eight months of living as a royal haven’t dulled Meghan Markle’s ability to mash avocado onto toast.

Over the weekend, Markle’s friend and wedding-day makeup artist Daniel Martin shared a photo from his visit to London, showcasing the spread that Markle — at least in part — prepared for the two.

“Back to our Tig days...,” Martin wrote in the Instagram post, referring to Markle’s now-defunct lifestyle blog The Tig. “Thank you Meghan for being the consummate hostess this weekend and still being the #avocadotoast whisperer, YUM!”

Alongside the avocado toast, Martin’s photograph also pictured a pot of tea and what appeared to be two varieties of chocolates.

Martin is reportedly responsible for Markle’s minimal wedding-day makeup look, though she has since taken on more of her own day-to-day glam duties.

“She’s been doing her makeup herself. She’s not fussy — she’s just trying to get it on and get out the door,” he previously told People.

In addition to avocado toast, Markle has also been known to prepare a mean loaf of banana bread — reportedly one of Harry’s favorite treats — and brought some to share with an Australian family during a visit on a royal tour with Harry in October.