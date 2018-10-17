Meghan Markle wows with banana bread on Australia tour

The pregnant Duchess of Sussex didn’t let a little jet lag stop her from whipping up something special for a visit to a family farm during her first major royal tour. The 37-year-old presented her hosts with a loaf of homemade banana bread, which is reportedly one of her husband Prince Harry’s favorite treats.

On Oct. 16, Duchess Meghan and her prince visited a drought-stricken Outback town on Wednesday, making it one of their early stops on their official royal tour.

Presenting the Woodley family of Mountain View Farm with the sweet fruit bread that she baked herself, the mom-to-be is said to have told her hosts that she made the bread at Admiralty House in Sydney the night before, People reports, which would be the same day that Kensington Palace announced she was expecting.

PRINCESS EUGENIE'S WEDDING CAKE TOOK 400 EGGS, 53 PACKAGES OF BUTTER, 44 POUNDS OF SUGAR

“She said if you go to someone’s house you always bring something, so she did,” Benita Woodley, a fifth-generation member of the clan, told the Mirror. “She said she was worried about the bananas, that she’d put too many bananas in it. But the Duke said there’s never too many bananas.”

Duchess Meghan took a special twist on the classic treat — she added chocolate chips and ginger to the loaf, according to People.

Another family member, Alice Hall, declared it “five stars” for being moist, the Woodley family’s highest honor for baked goods.

The former actress won applause on Twitter, as well.

“She carries her own coat, she bakes banana bread, she holds the umbrella for her man... Meghan Markle we are not worthy,” one fan wrote.

“And they said Meghan was lucky to marry a Prince, I think the Prince was lucky to find her!” another agreed.

“She should definitely publish her own cookbook! I would her so enthusiastic if she did,” another fan chimed in.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to make 76 engagements on a 16-day tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



