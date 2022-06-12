Expand / Collapse search
RECIPES
Published

Jerk chicken salad with grilled pineapple: Try the recipe

Try this pineapple and jerk chicken salad recipe by Colleen Milne of TheFoodBlog.net

By Perri Ormont Blumberg | Fox News
Salad for dinner? Hear us out.

"I love dinner salads in the summer, especially if the grill is involved," says Colleen Milne of TheFoodBlog.net, adding that the chicken for this salad is marinated in jerk seasoning for a spicy kick that can be dialed up or down. 

The chicken only takes about 10 minutes to grill, and grilling the pineapple adds a lovely depth of flavor. 

"This Caribbean-inspired salad is fresh, full of flavor and fuss-free," Milne tells Fox News Digital. "Everything summer eating should be."

Jerk Chicken Salad by Colleen Milne of TheFoodBlog.net

Colleen Milne from TheFoodBlog.net shares her Jerk Chicken Salad recipe with Fox News Digital. It has pineapples, grape tomatoes, mixed greens and red onions.

Colleen Milne from TheFoodBlog.net shares her Jerk Chicken Salad recipe with Fox News Digital. It has pineapples, grape tomatoes, mixed greens and red onions. (Colleen Milne at TheFoodBlog.net)

Makes 4 servings

Prep Time 20 minutes

Cook Time 10 minutes

Ingredients:

Jerk Marinade

- 1 medium onion diced

- 1 Scotch bonnet chili pepper

- Juice of 1 lime 

- ½ cup soy sauce

- ¼ cup brown sugar

- 2 garlic cloves minced

- 2 inches fresh ginger minced

- 1 tablespoon allspice

- 1 tablespoon Chinese five-spice

- 1 tablespoon black pepper

- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil

- 1 teaspoon nutmeg

- 1 teaspoon cinnamon

- 1 teaspoon salt

Salad

If cooking for a family, you'll need four cups of mixed salad greens to serve four people.

If cooking for a family, you'll need four cups of mixed salad greens to serve four people. (iStock)

- 4 chicken breasts boneless, skinless

- 5 slices fresh pineapple, ½-inch thick

- 4 cups mixed salad greens

- 1 cup grape tomatoes halved

- 1 cup cucumber chopped

- 1 red bell pepper seeded, cored and sliced into strips

- ½ cup red onion sliced

- 1 avocado sliced

Honey Lime Dressing

- ¼ cup olive oil extra virgin

- ¼ cup honey

- ¼ cup lime juice (2 to 3 limes}

- 1 garlic clove minced

- 1 teaspoon salt

- 1 teaspoon pepper

- ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

Directions:

Each salad serving can be made with a single boneless, skinless chicken breast.

Each salad serving can be made with a single boneless, skinless chicken breast. (iStock)

  1. Process all the marinade ingredients in a food processor until smooth.
  2. Put the chicken and sprigs of thyme into a freezer bag with a zipper closure.
  3. Pour the marinade over the chicken, seal the bag, and massage to coat all the chicken
  4. Refrigerate for at least a couple of hours or overnight.
  5. Heat the grill to 400° F or medium-high. Spray it with cooking spray.
  6. Remove the chicken from the marinade and discard the marinade. Grill chicken for 5-6 minutes per side, turning only once. Chicken should be cooked to an internal temperature of 165°
  7. Grill pineapple slices for 2 minutes on each side, or just until grill marks appear.
  8. Allow chicken to rest before cutting into slices. Cut the pineapple slices into chunks.
  9. Toss all the salad ingredients except the chicken in a large salad bowl.
  10. Put all the dressing ingredients in a jar with a lid and shake hard to combine.
  11. Drizzle the dressing over the salad ingredients, tossing gently.
  12. Top the salad with chicken slices and serve.

This original recipe is owned by TheFoodBlog.net and was shared with Fox News Digital.

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter at @66PerriStreet.

