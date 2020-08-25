This is each state's favorite fast-food french fry, according to data

When it comes to food, people in different parts of the U.S. have some very different ideas. New Yorkers and Chicagoans don’t see eye-to-eye on pizza. When it comes to chili, people from Cincinnati disagree with pretty much everyone.

However, french fries are one of the foods that can unite people no matter where they’re from.

WOMAN PRAISES BURGER KING EMPLOYEE FOR HELPING FAMILY OUT OF CAR IN POURING RAIN

Spruce, which is a company that produces CBD products, recently analyzed Google Trends data to determine the most popular fast food fries and most popular style of french fries in each state.

It may be no surprise that the most popular fry comes from the chain that brags about “billions served.” McDonald’s had the top fries in 16 states. And those states were geographically spread across the country, from New England to the Midwest to the West Coast to Hawaii.

WILDLIFE OFFICERS CALLED TO TEXAS WHATABURGER AFTER BABY ALLIGATOR STOPS BY FOR LATE-NIGHT VISIT

Burger King and Taco Bell were tied with six states each for the second-most popular fry. However, Taco Bell’s nacho fries were recently pulled from its menus. The good news for T-Bell fans is that the restaurant’s website states that the nacho fries “come and go,” so there’s a good chance they will return at some point.

Arby’s and Popeyes also made respectable showings with four states each.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There were several states that stood alone with their favorite fries. Texas stands by Whataburger, while New York favors Shake Shack.

Spruce also looked at the most popular styles of fries in each state. Broken down regionally, the Midwest was split between waffles fries and curly fries. The South was all-in on waffle fries. The West was also split, but between curly fries and cheese fries. The Northeast favored home fries.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Here’s the full list of the favorite fast food fries in each state, according to Spruce:

AL – Taco Bell

AK – Taco Bell

AZ – Jack in the Box

AR – Burger King

CA – Jack in the Box

CO – McDonald’s

CT – McDonald’s

DE – McDonald’s

DC – Five Guys

FL – Chick-Fil-A

GA – Checkers/Rally’s

HI – McDonald’s

ID – McDonald’s

IL – Steak N Shake

IN – Arby’s

IA – McDonald’s

KS – McDonald’s

KY – Wendy’s

LA – Popeyes

ME – McDonald’s

MD – Popeyes

MA – Burger King

MI – Arby’s

MN – Arby’s

MS – Taco Bell

MO – Five Guys

MT – McDonald’s

NE – Burger King

NV – Burger King

NH – McDonald’s

NJ – Popeyes

NM – McDonald’s

NY – Shake Shack

NC – Bojangles

ND – McDonald’s

OH – Arby’s

OK – McDonald’s

OR – McDonald’s

PA – Burger King

RI – Taco Bell

SC – Burger King

SD – McDonald’s

TN – Sonic

TX – Whataburger

UT – Wendy’s

VT – McDonald’s

VA – Popeyes

WA – Dairy Queen

WV – Taco Bell

WI – Culver’s

WY – Taco Bell

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS