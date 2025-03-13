McDonald's is most popular fast-food restaurant by Google searches, says study

McDonald's is America's favorite fast-food restaurant, with people searching for the Illinois-based chain on the internet in more states than any other establishment.

That's according to a study conducted by a commercial restaurant furniture manufacturer based on regional average monthly internet searches.

Restaurant Furniture used Google search data over a 12-month period to determine the average monthly searches.

McDonald's led the way with more than 14.8 million monthly searches across the country, according to the data.

"The average monthly search volume over the past 12 months was analyzed to rank states by the frequency of these searches," a representative for the manufacturer told Fox News Digital.

People in 22 states searched for McDonald's more than any other fast-food restaurant chain, the data revealed.

McDonald's was the most-searched fast-food restaurant chain in the states of Alaska, Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Utah and Wisconsin.

Pizza places were another popular search, the study showed.

Domino's came in second, while Pizza Hut and Papa John's tied for the fifth-most searches.

Domino's had, on average, more than 11.6 million searches per month.

Louisiana was among the 14 states where Domino's was the most-searched chain.

Pizza Hut was the most-searched fast-food establishment in Kansas, while Papa John's was the top-searched establishment in Kentucky, where its corporate headquarters is located and where its first pie was served.

Pizza Hut's 9.1 million average monthly searches bested Papa John's 5.4 million search average.

Chick-fil-A came in third, with more than 11.2 million average monthly searches.

Seven states, including Georgia, where Chick-fil-A has its headquarters, plus South Carolina and Virginia generated the most searches.

There was one chain not often associated with fast food that cracked the top 10.

Starbucks was the fourth-most-searched establishment with more than 10.6 million average monthly searches.

California, New York and Washington, where Starbucks is based, were among the six states that garnered the most searches for this coffee chain than any other.

Some outliers included Chipotle, Little Caesars and Taco Bell.

Chipotle was the third-most searched fast-food chain in Ohio behind McDonald's and Domino's.

In Michigan, Little Caesars, which is headquartered in Detroit, was the second-most-searched fast-food chain, while Taco Bell was third.

Taco Bell also ranked third in Alaska, behind McDonald's and Domino's.

Fox News Digital reached out to McDonald's requesting comment on the study.