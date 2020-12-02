McDonald’s jokes that mysterious Utah monolith looks like drive-thru ordering screen

We still may not know what the mysterious monolith in Utah actually is, but McDonald’s has offered up a possible theory.

On Tuesday, the fast food chain posted a joking tweet that had photoshopped the mysterious silver object to look like one of its ordering machines, complete with the word “Welcome” at the top, with a speaker, a screen where customers can confirm their orders.

The edited image also showed the monolith with the McDonald’s golden arches at the bottom, above the words “Drive Thru.”

McDonald’s captioned the image on Twitter, saying: “Welcome to McDonald’s what can I get you?”

POPEYES WANTS CUSTOMERS TO VISIT GUADALAJARA TO GET ITS CHICKEN SANDWICH

Oreo even joined in on the fun, responding to the tweet with the same photoshopped picture of the monolith, but with a small Oreo McFlurry -- which is sold at the fast-food spots -- besides the object.

“We’ll take one OREO McFlurry, please!” the Oreo Twitter account wrote with the image.

“One OREO McFlurry with a spoon that is not a straw coming right up,” McDonald’s responded.

MCDONALD’S GIVING MCRIB SANDWICHES TO PEOPLE WITH ‘BABY-SMOOTH’ FACES AS PART OF CANCER-AWARENESS INITIATIVE

Auto racing team, Chip Ganassi Racing, also responded to McDonald’s tweet, this time with a picture of one of its cars beside the monolith-turned ordering machine. McDonald's is a sponsor of the racing team.

WENDY’S OFFERS FREE BREAKFAST BACONATORS WITH A CATCH

McDonald’s isn’t the only company to pretend to know what the mysterious monolith is.

On Sunday, Southwest Airlines tweeted an edited picture of the monolith to include numbers at the top, much like the numbered posts that the airline uses to help people line up at its gates.

“Sorry y’all, we needed it back,” the airline wrote in the tweet, jokingly suggesting that the carrier was responsible for the monolith’s disappearance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The actual monolith, a three-sided metallic structure was first discovered on Nov. 18. It was reportedly removed on Nov. 27 by an “unknown party,” according to Utah’s Bureau of Land Management. A group of self-described environmentalists have since claimed to be responsible for its disappearance.

A similar monolith has since appeared and disappeared in Romania, according to reports.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Fox News’ Michael Bartiromo, James Rogers and David Aaro contributed to this report.