Mysterious monolith 'disappears' from remote Utah desert

A mysterious monolith that went viral after its appearance in a remote Utah desert has been removed by an “unknown party,” according to officials.

“We have received credible reports that the illegally installed structure, referred to as the ‘monolith’ has been removed from Bureau of Land Management (BLM) public lands by an unknown party,” said the Utah Bureau of Land Management, in a statement posted on social media. “The BLM did not remove the structure which is considered private property.”

Officials said they received reports that a person or group removed the structure on the evening of Nov. 27.

MYSTERIOUS MONOLITH FOUND IN REMOTE PART OF UTAH FUELS SPECULATION ON HOW IT GOT THERE

The monolith, estimated to be between 10 feet and 12 feet high and thought to be some kind of metal, was discovered by state wildlife employees while they were counting sheep from a helicopter. The structure sparked comparisons with a similar-looking slab in Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 film “2001: A Space Odyssey.’

Despite attempts to keep the mysterious object’s location secret, reports soon emerged of people visiting the site.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox 13 reports that the monolith, which was discovered in the southern Utah desert, is believed by many to be a work of abstract art.

Fox News’ David Aaro contributed to this article.

Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers