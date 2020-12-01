Popeyes wants customers to visit Guadalajara to get its chicken sandwich

The next time you get a chicken sandwich, Popeyes wants you to pick it up in Mexico.

The fast-food chain has released its famous sandwich in Guadalajara, Mexico, and to promote the country’s newest menu item, Popeyes has launched a tourism campaign called “Visit Guadalajara, la Ciudad del Sandwich,” -- which means “City of Sandwich.”

On Sunday, the Guadalajara tourism board posted a video on YouTube promoting the city’s architecture and traditions -- as well as the Popeyes sandwich, the city’s “new exclusive attraction.”

The campaign is particularly focused on trying to attract tourists from outside the Mexican state of Jalisco, where Guadalajara is, according to AdWeek.

In order to do that, Popeyes is offering a 50% discount on the sandwich for non-Jalisco residents who can give proof of residence, the magazine reported.

For now, Guadalajara is the only place in Mexico where fans can get the Popeyes chicken sandwich, AdWeek reported.

However, before you buy a ticket to visit, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that visitors “should avoid all travel to Mexico,” because of the high level of coronavirus cases in the country, according to the website.

The agency has put Mexico at “Level 4,” which is the highest level on its travel health notice scale.

Popeyes first debuted its chicken sandwich in August 2019. The item became so popular that it spurred the “chicken sandwich wars” among fast-food restaurants, leading chains including Burger King, McDonald’s, Wendy’s and KFC to develop new or upgraded chicken sandwiches for their own menus.

