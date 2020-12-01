Mysterious monolith appears near ancient site in Romania

Another mysterious monolith is causing a viral sensation after appearing on a hill in northern Romania.

The strange structure appeared on the plateau of Batca Domnei, according to Romanian news outlet Ziar Piatra Neamt. The metal structure, which is between 9.8 feet and 13.1 feet tall, is near the site of the ancient fortress Petrodava, the outlet said.

In the U.S., a monolith that appeared in a remote Utah desert became a viral sensation after its recent discovery, sparking speculation about what it was and how it got here.

The Utah Bureau of Land Management has confirmed that the strange structure was removed by an unknown party.

MYSTERIOUS MONOLITH IN UTAH WAS ILLEGALLY INSTALLED ON PUBLIC LANDS, OFFICIALS SAY

During a site visit on Saturday, the Bureau of Land Management said that an unknown person or group removed the illegally installed structure referred to as the "monolith" during the evening of Friday, Nov. 27.

The monolith, which had been estimated to be between 10 feet and 12 feet high and thought to be some kind of metal, was discovered by state wildlife employees while they were counting sheep from a helicopter. The structure sparked comparisons with a similar-looking slab in Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 film “2001: A Space Odyssey."

Despite attempts to keep the mysterious object’s location secret, reports soon emerged of people visiting the site.

MYSTERIOUS MONOLITH 'DISAPPEARS' FROM REMOTE UTAH DESERT

Officials said that visitors who flocked to the site parked on vegetation and left behind human waste, noting that the undeveloped area does not have restrooms or a parking lot.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police won't be opening a major investigation into the disappearance of the mysterious silver-colored monolith. The sheriff in San Juan County says the office doesn't have the resources to devote much time and energy to the taking of the object, which was illegal to begin with, because it was placed without permission amid red rocks on a remote section of public land. Its creator also remains a mystery.

Fox News’ David Aaro and the Associated Press contributed to this article.

Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers