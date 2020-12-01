McDonald's giving McRib sandwiches to people with 'baby-smooth' faces as part of cancer-awareness initiative

Eating a McRib sandwich and supporting cancer research are no longer the mutually exclusive activities that so many Americans have long believed they were.

McDonald’s announced Monday that it had partnered with No-Shave November, a cancer-awareness initiative, to raise money for No-Shave November’s charitable endeavors via the sale of its McRib sandwiches, which return to the menu on Wednesday.

“Just buy a McRib on Dec. 2 and your purchase will help support our donation to the charity’s cancer initiatives,” McDonald’s wrote in a press release.

To kick things off, McDonald’s has also promised free McRib sandwiches to the first 10,000 people — bearded or not — who post a photo of their own “cleanly-shaven or baby-smooth face” on Twitter or Instagram.

“Our bearded fans know… facial hair and the McRib just don’t mix — believe me, I’ve tried,” said David Tovar, McDonald’s vice president of U.S. communications. “With the nationwide return of the McRib, we’re helping fans enjoy every delectable moment by encouraging them to shave for a chance to win a free McRib. And we’re excited this year to partner with No-Shave November, a charity that knows a thing or two about facial hair.”

To enter for a free sandwich, fans merely need to share a photo of their baby-soft faces to Twitter or Instagram along with the hashtag #Shave4McRibSweepstakes. The first 10,000 entries will be rewarded with a digital code for a free McRib redeemable through McDelivery with Uber Eats.

Those who miss out on the freebies can still order the McRib at participating restaurants nationwide, starting Dec. 2.

“We’re thrilled McDonald’s is supporting this important cause, getting both the bearded and the non-bearded involved beyond November simply by purchasing a McRib,” Monica Hill, the senior executive director of No-Shave November, said in a press release.

The McDonald’s McRib, featuring a boneless pork patty slathered in BBQ sauce and accompanied by pickles and onions, was first introduced in 1981. After being removed from the nationwide menu years later, the McRib has periodically returned in select markets, and sometimes nationwide, for limited runs.