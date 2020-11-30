Wendy’s offers free Breakfast Baconators with a catch

Wendy’s wants you to eat a burger for breakfast.

That’s why the fast food chain is giving away free Breakfast Baconators for customers who make a purchase between Nov. 30 and Dec. 27.

To redeem this offer, customers will need to make their order through the Wendy’s Mobile App or they can access a QR code from the app that they can get scanned when they visit a Wendy’s location, a spokesperson told Fox News.

Wendy’s added its Breakfast Baconator to menus in early March as part of its nationwide breakfast rollout. The sandwich is said to be inspired by The Baconator, which was introduced to the public in 2007.

However, this burger has been slightly adjusted for morning palates and switches out the beef patty for a square breakfast sausage patty. Other additions include fresh-cracked eggs, six strips of Applewood smoked bacon, two slices of American cheese and Swiss cheese sauce sandwiched between two buns.

Wendy’s free Breakfast Baconator promotion comes at a time when fast food chains have seen a decline in morning foot traffic due to Americans having more opportunities for remote work and schooling due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The national chain appears to be actively promoting its breakfast offerings as a result. Two days before it kicked off its conditional free Breakfast Baconator deal, Wendy’s was running a limited-time discount that took $5 off for breakfast orders made through GrubHub, which has since expired.

And a month before that, the company offered free breakfast croissant sandwiches for customers who made a purchase through its app.

In the third quarter of 2020, Wendy’s shared it had spent $6.2 million on breakfast advertising. This amount was up from the $2.2 the fast food chain spent in the quarter before.

A month prior to the coronavirus shelter-in-place orders that were issued in the U.S., Wendy’s had reportedly planned on spending $70 million to $80 million on breakfast advertising, according to Reuters.

The chain has tried to launch a breakfast menu several times in its 51-year history. Its four previous attempts were in 1985, 2006, 2009 and 2010.